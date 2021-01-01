 Loading…
  5. Flora Hemp Spirit | Essence

by Flora Hemp Spirits

About this product

Steam distilled in copper pots to capture the botanical essence of hemp, rosemary, juniper, lavender, and fresh citrus. Enjoy over ice with either tonic water or soda. Each 2oz serving contains approximately 25mg of water soluble CBD. Available in 50ml, 375ml, and 750ml sizes

Flora Hemp Spirits is the World’s first brand of products designed for social cannabinoid consumption. Crafted from natural herbs and botanicals, our products are designed to give those who don’t drink options beyond alcohol. Flora products are made from 100% domestically sourced hemp and third party tested for cannabinoid potency. Mix it, shoot it, or sip it on the rocks, enjoy Flora the same way you would enjoy alcohol; without the nasty side effects. Join the future of drinking!

