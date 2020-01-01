 Loading…

  Lemon Meringue Kush #6
Sativa

Lemon Meringue Kush #6

by FloraCal Farms

FloraCal Farms Cannabis Flower Lemon Meringue Kush #6
FloraCal Farms Cannabis Flower Lemon Meringue Kush #6
FloraCal Farms Cannabis Flower Lemon Meringue Kush #6

About this product

Lineage: Animal Mints #9 (Lemon Meringue Cake pheno) x Kush Mints #11 Aroma: Lemon peel, Orange air freshener, Fuel Taste: Lemon peel, Orange air freshener, Fuel Effect: Sativa-leaning hybrid

About this strain

Lemon Meringue

Terpenes
  1. Terpinolene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Myrcene

Lemon Meringue by Exotic Genetix is a sweet, zestful cross of Lemon Skunk and Cookies and Cream. This pungent combo emits a variety of aromas including citrus, diesel, and nuttiness, but at the center of this bouquet is a tart slice of lemon meringue pie. Lemon Meringue offers uplifting mental effects and invigorating energy that encourages physical activity. This strain’s subtle motivational qualities and pleasant euphoria make it a go-to for folks combating fatigue, depression, and minor headaches.    

About this brand

Deeply rooted in Sonoma County, FloraCal® Farms is California’s premier purveyor of premium cannabis flower. Our team of master cultivators hand select the finest genetics and cater our small-batch, sustainable farming techniques to each cultivar’s unique needs. We utilize 100% renewable energy to help produce sophisticated, terpene rich products that invoke robust, one-of-a-kind experiences for our friends and community.