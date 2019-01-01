About this product
Natural, Food Grade Control the effect of your concentrates and extracts Create your own strain profile Enhance topicals, edibles and fragrances Sizes: 5ml, 15ml, 1oz, 4oz, 8oz, 16oz, 32oz, 1gal AC/DC, a phenotype of Cannatonic. The ACDC terpene profile presents an earthy, sweet, and skunky scent with a taste that hints at fruit. This terpene profile blend will serve as an excellent addition to any extract. Profile: Earthy, sweet, skunky
About this strain
ACDC
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Pinene
- Caryophyllene
ACDC is a sativa-dominant phenotype of the high-CBD cannabis strain Cannatonic with a remarkably high CBD:THC ratio. This strain induces little-to-no intoxicating effects and helps many patients treat various ailments like pain, anxiety, epilepsy, multiple sclerosis, and the negative effects of chemotherapy, all with a clear head.