Sizes: 1oz, 4oz, 8oz, 16oz, 32oz, 1gal Alpha-Bisabolol is a versatile terpene isolate known for its fresh, sweet, and floral aroma. It is a colorless and highly viscous oil primarily derived from German Chamomile. It has been reported that alpha-bisabolol has anti-inflammatory, anti-irritant, and anti-microbial properties; because of this, Alpha-Bisabolol is widely used in cosmetics for its skin healing attributes. This terpene is commonly found in Kush and Diesel varieties, which are know for reducing pain and inflammation.
