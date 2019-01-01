About this product
Natural, Food Grade Control the effect of your concentrates and extracts Create your own strain profile Enhance topicals, edibles and fragrances Sizes: 5ml, 15ml, 1oz, 4oz, 8oz, 16oz, 32oz, 1gal Apple Jack is a mildly energizing strain that was bred by crossing Jack Herer and White Widow. The Apple Jack terpene profile possesses an aroma that does the name justice – baked sweet apples backed by hints of skunk and earth. Profile: Apple, sweet, skunk
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this strain
Apple Jack
Apple Jack is a beautiful and popular cross of Jack Herer and White Widow. This potent combination embodies the uplifting clarity of Jack Herer while applying a warm, soothing relaxation to the body. This strain works wonders for patients and consumers with chronic physical pain and nausea. Apple Jack’s aroma, as you might guess, is one of sweet sliced apples with hints of skunk and earth.