About this product
Natural, Food Grade Control the effect of your concentrates and extracts Create your own strain profile Enhance topicals, edibles and fragrances Sizes: 5ml, 15ml, 1oz, 4oz, 8oz, 16oz, 32oz, 1gal Banana Kush crosses Ghost OG and Skunk Haze. This West Coast strain has risen to fame over the years for its distinct taste and effects. The Banana Kush terpene profile lives up to its name with its banana smell and taste. Profile: Sweet, fruity, tropical
About this strain
Banana Kush
Terpenes
- Limonene
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
This legendary West Coast strain crosses Ghost OG and Skunk Haze to create an indica-dominant hybrid that tastes and smells like a bushel of fresh bananas. Banana Kush tends to provide a mellow buzz alongside a relaxed sense of euphoria. A great choice when dealing with stress or depression, Banana Kush also helps stimulate your creative juices and can help you remain talkative in social settings.