Natural, Food Grade Control the effect of your concentrates and extracts Create your own strain profile Enhance topicals, edibles and fragrances Sizes: 5ml, 15ml, 1oz, 4oz, 8oz, 16oz, 32oz, 1gal Berry White is the result of combining the individually famous strains of Blueberry and White Widow, the outcome is a relaxing cross that has a lot to offer. The Berry White terpene profile consists of a light, sour berry, and pine scent with a fresh taste to match. Profile: Berry, sweet, pine
Berry White
Terpenes
- Limonene
- Pinene
- Caryophyllene
Berry White is a hybrid strain that is the offspring of parents of near-celebrity status in the cannabis world: Blueberry and White Widow. Berry is famous in its own right for its even, balanced effects that offer relaxation from stress and anxiety along with a sense of euphoria. This strain is perfect for inspiring an upbeat mood and may lead to conversation and creative pursuits. This plant’s flowers have a light sour berry and pine smell and a fresh taste similar to their scent. They generally have a strong blue coloring contrasted by orange hairs.