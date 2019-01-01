 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Berry White Terpenes

by Floraplex Terpenes

Natural, Food Grade Control the effect of your concentrates and extracts Create your own strain profile Enhance topicals, edibles and fragrances Sizes: 5ml, 15ml, 1oz, 4oz, 8oz, 16oz, 32oz, 1gal Berry White is the result of combining the individually famous strains of Blueberry and White Widow, the outcome is a relaxing cross that has a lot to offer. The Berry White terpene profile consists of a light, sour berry, and pine scent with a fresh taste to match. Profile: Berry, sweet, pine

About this strain

Berry White

Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

Berry White is a hybrid strain that is the offspring of parents of near-celebrity status in the cannabis world: Blueberry and White Widow. Berry is famous in its own right for its even, balanced effects that offer relaxation from stress and anxiety along with a sense of euphoria. This strain is perfect for inspiring an upbeat mood and may lead to conversation and creative pursuits. This plant’s flowers have a light sour berry and pine smell and a fresh taste similar to their scent. They generally have a strong blue coloring contrasted by orange hairs.

About this brand

Floraplex Terpenes was created by a team of experts in essential oils, chemistry, and product formulation. We are passionate about terpenes and pharmacologically active secondary plant metabolites. Our team includes formulation experts, a phytochemist, and a chemist. We strive to be an industry leader, and to that end, our products are consistently produced and controlled according to quality standards, allowing us to provide the best possible products and customer results. At Floraplex Terpenes we do more than formulate, prepare, and distribute highly concentrated, affordably priced, top-of-the-line terpene isolates, strain blends, sensory blends, and diluents. Our product catalogue is consistently being updated to offer new, unique, and custom ordered terpene products. We cater to businesses and individuals alike.