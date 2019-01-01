About this product
Natural, Food Grade Control the effect of your concentrates and extracts Create your own strain profile Enhance topicals, edibles and fragrances Sizes: 5ml, 15ml, 1oz, 4oz, 8oz, 16oz, 32oz, 1gal Blue Cheese is a cross between Cheese and Blueberry. The Blue Cheese terpene profile provides a pungent aroma that is primarily fruit and berries with cheese notes. Profile: Fruit, berry, cheese
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this strain
Blue Cheese
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Pinene
- Caryophyllene
Blue Cheese is an indica cross created by crossing a Blueberry male with an original U.K. Cheese (a Skunk #1 phenotype) female. The sweet and savory smells of berry and blue cheese combine to create a creamy, unique flavor reminiscent of the original Cheese. The heavy effects will help you feel relaxed at the end of the day and can provide relief for muscle spasms, pain, and stress.