Natural, Food Grade Control the effect of your concentrates and extracts Create your own strain profile Enhance topicals, edibles and fragrances Sizes: 5ml, 15ml, 1oz, 4oz, 8oz, 16oz, 32oz, 1gal Cantaloupe Haze (or Cannalope Haze) is a cross between Haze Brothers Original Haze and a Mexican landrace. This almost pure sativa has a sweet and tropical profile with a strong melon presence and additional floral notes. Profile: Sweet, tropical, melon
Cannalope Haze
Like the name suggests, Cannalope Haze is a sweet mix of tropical, melon, and floral flavors. Almost a pure sativa that crosses Haze Brothers Original Haze and a Mexican landrace, this strain is a great solution for fatigue and when struggling with appetite loss. The smooth taste and hefty resin production make it great for producing concentrates.