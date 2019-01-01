About this product
Natural, Food Grade Control the effect of your concentrates and extracts Create your own strain profile Enhance topicals, edibles and fragrances Sizes: 5ml, 15ml, 1oz, 4oz, 8oz, 16oz, 32oz, 1gal Cherry Pie came to be through the combination of Durban Poison and Granddaddy Purple. This strain is sometimes referred to as Cherry Kush. The Cherry Pie terpene profile comes with a signature scent of strong sweet berry and tart cherries backed by earthy undertones. Profile: Sweet, berry, earthy
About this strain
Cherry Pie
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
- Pinene
Cherry Pie's parents are Granddaddy Purple and Durban Poison. With buds that are dense and full of orange hairs and a touch of purple, this strain smells of sweet and sour cherry pie. The effects have been known to come on in minutes and stick around for a couple hours.