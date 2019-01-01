 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Terpenes
  5. Cherry Pie Terpenes

Cherry Pie Terpenes

by Floraplex Terpenes

Write a review
Floraplex Terpenes Concentrates Terpenes Cherry Pie Terpenes
Floraplex Terpenes Concentrates Terpenes Cherry Pie Terpenes
Floraplex Terpenes Concentrates Terpenes Cherry Pie Terpenes
Floraplex Terpenes Concentrates Terpenes Cherry Pie Terpenes
Floraplex Terpenes Concentrates Terpenes Cherry Pie Terpenes

Buy Here

About this product

Natural, Food Grade Control the effect of your concentrates and extracts Create your own strain profile Enhance topicals, edibles and fragrances Sizes: 5ml, 15ml, 1oz, 4oz, 8oz, 16oz, 32oz, 1gal Cherry Pie came to be through the combination of Durban Poison and Granddaddy Purple. This strain is sometimes referred to as Cherry Kush. The Cherry Pie terpene profile comes with a signature scent of strong sweet berry and tart cherries backed by earthy undertones. Profile: Sweet, berry, earthy

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Cherry Pie

Cherry Pie
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Pinene

Cherry Pie's parents are Granddaddy Purple and Durban Poison. With buds that are dense and full of orange hairs and a touch of purple, this strain smells of sweet and sour cherry pie. The effects have been known to come on in minutes and stick around for a couple hours. 

About this brand

Floraplex Terpenes Logo
Floraplex Terpenes was created by a team of experts in essential oils, chemistry, and product formulation. We are passionate about terpenes and pharmacologically active secondary plant metabolites. Our team includes formulation experts, a phytochemist, and a chemist. We strive to be an industry leader, and to that end, our products are consistently produced and controlled according to quality standards, allowing us to provide the best possible products and customer results. At Floraplex Terpenes we do more than formulate, prepare, and distribute highly concentrated, affordably priced, top-of-the-line terpene isolates, strain blends, sensory blends, and diluents. Our product catalogue is consistently being updated to offer new, unique, and custom ordered terpene products. We cater to businesses and individuals alike.