Natural, Food Grade Control the effect of your concentrates and extracts Create your own strain profile Enhance topicals, edibles and fragrances Sizes: 5ml, 15ml, 1oz, 4oz, 8oz, 16oz, 32oz, 1gal Do-Si-Dos was created by crossing the famous GSC with Face Off OG. The result is a powerful, relaxing hybrid. The Do-Si-Dos terpene profile has a pungent, sweet, and earthy aroma with a minty, sweet flavor. Profile: Earthy, sweet, minty
Do-Si-Dos
Terpenes
- Limonene
- Caryophyllene
- Linalool
Do-Si-Dos is an indica-dominant hybrid with qualities similar to its parent, OGKB, a GSC-phenotype. With glittering trichomes, bright pistils, and lime green and lavender leaves, this strain is a feast for eyes. Its aroma is pungent, sweet, and earthy with slight floral funkiness. These classic OG aromas blend nicely with medical-grade body effects that lean toward the sedative side with the addition of Face Off OG genetics. Enjoy a stoney, in-your-face buzz off the start that melts down over the body, prettifying the consumer with relaxation that emanates outward.