Natural, Food Grade Control the effect of your concentrates and extracts Create your own strain profile Enhance topicals, edibles and fragrances Sizes: 5ml, 15ml, 1oz, 4oz, 8oz, 16oz, 32oz, 1gal Fruity Pebbles OG (or FPOG) was a limited-time offering from Alien Genetics. This hybrid is the result of crossing Green Ribbon, Granddaddy Purple, and Tahoe Alien. This strains profile is sweet with berry flavors and earthy tones. Profile: Berry,sweet, earthy
FPOG
Terpenes
- Limonene
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
FPOG (AKA Fruity Pebbles OG) by Alien Genetics was a limited-time offering from the breeder. This sweet hybrid takes genetics from Green Ribbon, Granddaddy Purple, and Tahoe Alien to create a tropical, berry flavor reminiscent of the cereal. The euphoric effects will keep you happy when you’re stressed and help you catch some sleep when faced with insomnia. Sit back, relax, and pour yourself a bowl of FPOG!