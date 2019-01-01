About this product
Sizes: 1oz, 4oz, 8oz, 16oz, 32oz, 1gal Gamma-Terpinene is a colorless, alcohol soluble terpene isolate that has an oily consistency. This terpene has a woody, lemon-lime scent that is often used in essential oils and cosmetics. Used for flavoring, perfumes, cosmetics, and providing industrial fluids with a more aromatic scent, gamma-terpinene has a strong lemon-lime, woody smell. Primarily, individuals will topically apply tea tree oil (which is high in gamma-terpinene) mixed with a carrier oil to achieve gamma terpinene’s anti-inflammatory effects.
