Gamma-Terpinene

by Floraplex Terpenes

About this product

Sizes: 1oz, 4oz, 8oz, 16oz, 32oz, 1gal Gamma-Terpinene is a colorless, alcohol soluble terpene isolate that has an oily consistency. This terpene has a woody, lemon-lime scent that is often used in essential oils and cosmetics. Used for flavoring, perfumes, cosmetics, and providing industrial fluids with a more aromatic scent, gamma-terpinene has a strong lemon-lime, woody smell. Primarily, individuals will topically apply tea tree oil (which is high in gamma-terpinene) mixed with a carrier oil to achieve gamma terpinene’s anti-inflammatory effects.

About this brand

Floraplex Terpenes was created by a team of experts in essential oils, chemistry, and product formulation. We are passionate about terpenes and pharmacologically active secondary plant metabolites. Our team includes formulation experts, a phytochemist, and a chemist. We strive to be an industry leader, and to that end, our products are consistently produced and controlled according to quality standards, allowing us to provide the best possible products and customer results. At Floraplex Terpenes we do more than formulate, prepare, and distribute highly concentrated, affordably priced, top-of-the-line terpene isolates, strain blends, sensory blends, and diluents. Our product catalogue is consistently being updated to offer new, unique, and custom ordered terpene products. We cater to businesses and individuals alike.