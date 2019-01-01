About this product
Natural, Food Grade Control the effect of your concentrates and extracts Create your own strain profile Enhance topicals, edibles and fragrances Sizes: 5ml, 15ml, 1oz, 4oz, 8oz, 16oz, 32oz, 1gal Goji OG was created by crossing Nepali OG and Snow Lotus, the combination of which give this strain its unique smell and taste. The Goji OG terpene profile offers a mostly fruity and somewhat licorice aroma coupled with a fruity, earthy, and licorice flavor. Profile: Fruit, licorice, earthy
About this strain
Goji OG
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
- Linalool
Goji OG is a sativa-dominant hybrid bred by Bodhi Seeds crossed between Nepali OG and Snow Lotus. The flavor is as unique as the berry it's named after, offering a dynamic aroma including red berry, black cherry, strawberry, hawaiian punch, and licorice. Indoor or outdoor grows offer high yields with a flowering time of around 9 weeks.