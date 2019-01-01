 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Terpenes
  5. Lemon OG

Lemon OG

by Floraplex Terpenes

Write a review
Floraplex Terpenes Concentrates Terpenes Lemon OG
Floraplex Terpenes Concentrates Terpenes Lemon OG
Floraplex Terpenes Concentrates Terpenes Lemon OG
Floraplex Terpenes Concentrates Terpenes Lemon OG
Floraplex Terpenes Concentrates Terpenes Lemon OG

Buy Here

About this product

Natural, Food Grade Control the effect of your concentrates and extracts Create your own strain profile Enhance topicals, edibles and fragrances Sizes: 1oz, 4oz, 8oz, 16oz, 32oz, 1gal Cross Las Vegas Lemon Skunk with The OG #18 and you get Lemon OG. The Lemon OG terpene profile possesses a skunky aroma that is often accompanied by diesel fuel undertones with a lemon, earth taste. Known for its fast-acting and heavy effects, Lemon OG is a favorite among many. Profile: Skunky, citrus, earthy

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Lemon OG Kush

Lemon OG Kush

What this skunky indica lacks in longevity it makes up for in speed. A cross between the mythical Las Vegas Lemon Skunk and The OG #18, Lemon OG provides users with a quick-acting sleepy head sensation. While Lemon OG has inherited a skunky aroma from its kush relatives, this particular strain is mild tasting and pleasant smelling with fruity undertones. Lemon OG tends to feel more psychoactive than other members of the kush family, but still offers a heavy, medicated feel. The strain is great for stress relief and increasing appetite. These plants usually flower in 8-10 weeks.

About this brand

Floraplex Terpenes Logo
Floraplex Terpenes was created by a team of experts in essential oils, chemistry, and product formulation. We are passionate about terpenes and pharmacologically active secondary plant metabolites. Our team includes formulation experts, a phytochemist, and a chemist. We strive to be an industry leader, and to that end, our products are consistently produced and controlled according to quality standards, allowing us to provide the best possible products and customer results. At Floraplex Terpenes we do more than formulate, prepare, and distribute highly concentrated, affordably priced, top-of-the-line terpene isolates, strain blends, sensory blends, and diluents. Our product catalogue is consistently being updated to offer new, unique, and custom ordered terpene products. We cater to businesses and individuals alike.