Natural, Food Grade Control the effect of your concentrates and extracts Create your own strain profile Enhance topicals, edibles and fragrances Sizes: 1oz, 4oz, 8oz, 16oz, 32oz, 1gal Cross Las Vegas Lemon Skunk with The OG #18 and you get Lemon OG. The Lemon OG terpene profile possesses a skunky aroma that is often accompanied by diesel fuel undertones with a lemon, earth taste. Known for its fast-acting and heavy effects, Lemon OG is a favorite among many. Profile: Skunky, citrus, earthy
Lemon OG Kush
What this skunky indica lacks in longevity it makes up for in speed. A cross between the mythical Las Vegas Lemon Skunk and The OG #18, Lemon OG provides users with a quick-acting sleepy head sensation. While Lemon OG has inherited a skunky aroma from its kush relatives, this particular strain is mild tasting and pleasant smelling with fruity undertones. Lemon OG tends to feel more psychoactive than other members of the kush family, but still offers a heavy, medicated feel. The strain is great for stress relief and increasing appetite. These plants usually flower in 8-10 weeks.