 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Terpenes
  5. Original Glue (GG)

Original Glue (GG)

by Floraplex Terpenes

Write a review
Floraplex Terpenes Concentrates Terpenes Original Glue (GG)
Floraplex Terpenes Concentrates Terpenes Original Glue (GG)
Floraplex Terpenes Concentrates Terpenes Original Glue (GG)
Floraplex Terpenes Concentrates Terpenes Original Glue (GG)
Floraplex Terpenes Concentrates Terpenes Original Glue (GG)

Buy Here

About this product

Natural, Food Grade Control the effect of your concentrates and extracts Create your own strain profile Enhance topicals, edibles and fragrances Sizes: 1oz, 4oz, 8oz, 16oz, 32oz, 1gal Original Glue, also known as GG, is an extremely popular, multiple award winning strain. The Original Glue terpene profile packs a punch with a very piney, earthy, and diesel aroma. This strain is known to provide a relaxing experience that leaves you feeling glued to the couch. Profile: Earthy, sour, pine, fuel

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Original Glue

Original Glue
Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Myrcene

Original Glue (GG4), developed by GG Strains, is a potent hybrid strain that delivers heavy-handed euphoria and relaxation, leaving you feeling “glued” to the couch. Its chunky, resin-covered buds fill the room with pungent earthy and sour aromas inherited from its parent strains, Chem’s Sister, Sour Dubb, and Chocolate Diesel. Taking first place in both the Michigan and Los Angeles 2014 Cannabis Cups as well as the High Times Jamaican World Cup, this multiple award-winning hybrid's supremacy is no longer a secret, and consumers will search far and wide to get their hands sticky with Original Glue (GG4).

About this brand

Floraplex Terpenes Logo
Floraplex Terpenes was created by a team of experts in essential oils, chemistry, and product formulation. We are passionate about terpenes and pharmacologically active secondary plant metabolites. Our team includes formulation experts, a phytochemist, and a chemist. We strive to be an industry leader, and to that end, our products are consistently produced and controlled according to quality standards, allowing us to provide the best possible products and customer results. At Floraplex Terpenes we do more than formulate, prepare, and distribute highly concentrated, affordably priced, top-of-the-line terpene isolates, strain blends, sensory blends, and diluents. Our product catalogue is consistently being updated to offer new, unique, and custom ordered terpene products. We cater to businesses and individuals alike.