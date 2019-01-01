About this product
Natural, Food Grade Control the effect of your concentrates and extracts Create your own strain profile Enhance topicals, edibles and fragrances Sizes: 1oz, 4oz, 8oz, 16oz, 32oz, 1gal Pineapple Express combines Trainwreck and Hawaiian to create this now famous strain. The Pineapple Express terpene profile creates a scent that is a slightly floral combination of apple and mango with a taste likened to pineapple, pine, and cedar. Profile: Fruity, tropical, pine
About this strain
Pineapple Express
Terpenes
- Caryophyllene
- Limonene
- Myrcene
Pineapple Express combines the potent and flavorful forces of parent strains Trainwreck and Hawaiian. The smell is likened to fresh apple and mango, with a taste of pineapple, pine, and cedar. This hard-hitting hybrid provides a long-lasting energetic buzz perfect for productive afternoons and creative escapes.