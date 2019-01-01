About this product
Natural, Food Grade Control the effect of your concentrates and extracts Create your own strain profile Enhance topicals, edibles and fragrances Sizes: 1oz, 4oz, 8oz, 16oz, 32oz, 1gal Platinum OG was created by crossing Master Kush, OG Kush, and a third unknown parent. This strain has made a name for itself by packing a punch. The Platinum OG terpene profile delivers a musky pine and earthy aroma with notes of skunk and diesel. Its taste consists of crisp citrus and pine. Profile: Pine, earth, diesel, citrus
About this strain
Platinum OG
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
- Limonene
Platinum OG is just as precious as the metal it’s named after. This indica-dominant hybrid asserts itself as one of the “heaviest” strains around. Platinum OG is purported to stem from three strains: Master Kush, OG Kush, and a third unknown parent. Flowers are lime green and plump, with prominent orange hairs and a platinum coating thanks to the abundance of THC crystals. A brief, heady onset settles into a powerful physical sedation suitable for nighttime use and pain, stress, or anxiety relief, making this precious strain a robust healer.