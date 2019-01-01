About this product
Natural, Food Grade Control the effect of your concentrates and extracts Create your own strain profile Enhance topicals, edibles and fragrances Sizes: 5ml, 15ml, 1oz, 4oz, 8oz, 16oz, 32oz, 1gal Skywalker OG is the result of crossing Skywalker (Mazar x Blueberry) and OG Kush. The Skywalker OG terpene profile features a pine and herbal aroma coupled with the taste of pine and fuel. Profile: Pine, fuel, herbal
