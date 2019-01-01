 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Skywalker OG Terpenes

by Floraplex Terpenes

About this product

Natural, Food Grade Control the effect of your concentrates and extracts Create your own strain profile Enhance topicals, edibles and fragrances Sizes: 5ml, 15ml, 1oz, 4oz, 8oz, 16oz, 32oz, 1gal Skywalker OG is the result of crossing Skywalker (Mazar x Blueberry) and OG Kush. The Skywalker OG terpene profile features a pine and herbal aroma coupled with the taste of pine and fuel. Profile: Pine, fuel, herbal

About this strain

Skywalker Alien

Skywalker Alien

Skywalker Alien is an indica-dominant hybrid strain that inherits a staggering THC content from its parent strains. The potency of this hybrid focuses itself cerebrally, leaving you feeling happy, relaxed, and stress-free.

About this brand

Floraplex Terpenes was created by a team of experts in essential oils, chemistry, and product formulation. We are passionate about terpenes and pharmacologically active secondary plant metabolites. Our team includes formulation experts, a phytochemist, and a chemist. We strive to be an industry leader, and to that end, our products are consistently produced and controlled according to quality standards, allowing us to provide the best possible products and customer results. At Floraplex Terpenes we do more than formulate, prepare, and distribute highly concentrated, affordably priced, top-of-the-line terpene isolates, strain blends, sensory blends, and diluents. Our product catalogue is consistently being updated to offer new, unique, and custom ordered terpene products. We cater to businesses and individuals alike.