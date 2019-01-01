 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Sour Tsunami Terpenes

by Floraplex Terpenes

About this product

Natural, Food Grade Control the effect of your concentrates and extracts Create your own strain profile Enhance topicals, edibles and fragrances Sizes: 1oz, 4oz, 8oz, 16oz, 32oz, 1gal This uplifting strain was bred over the course of four years by combining NYC Diesel with Sour Diesel, resulting in a strain named Double Diesel, which was then crossed with Ferrari. The Sour Tsunami terpene profile takes most of its traits from its diesel parents; it possesses a distinct sweet, diesel fuel scent that is backed by earthy tones. Profile: Diesel, sweet, earthy

Sour Tsunami

  1. Myrcene
  2. Terpinolene
  3. Pinene

Sour Tsunami is a strain that became famous for being one of the first to be specifically bred for high CBD rather than THC content. The result is a strain that’s effective at treating pain and inflammation without producing a significant “high” that is linked to high THC. Lawrence Ringo of the Southern Humboldt Seed Collective bred this strain over four years of hard work by crossing Sour Diesel plants with NYC Diesel. This sativa-dominant hybrid flowers within 9 weeks, producing dense, dark green buds with dark green and purple-tinged leaves. The buds have a familiar musky diesel smell with sweet undertones.

About this brand

Floraplex Terpenes was created by a team of experts in essential oils, chemistry, and product formulation. We are passionate about terpenes and pharmacologically active secondary plant metabolites. Our team includes formulation experts, a phytochemist, and a chemist. We strive to be an industry leader, and to that end, our products are consistently produced and controlled according to quality standards, allowing us to provide the best possible products and customer results. At Floraplex Terpenes we do more than formulate, prepare, and distribute highly concentrated, affordably priced, top-of-the-line terpene isolates, strain blends, sensory blends, and diluents. Our product catalogue is consistently being updated to offer new, unique, and custom ordered terpene products. We cater to businesses and individuals alike.