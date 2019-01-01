About this product
Natural, Food Grade Control the effect of your concentrates and extracts Create your own strain profile Enhance topicals, edibles and fragrances Sizes: 5ml, 15ml, 1oz, 4oz, 8oz, 16oz, 32oz, 1gal Coming from Lake Tahoe, California, this strain is the cross of classic OG Kush with a cut of San Fernando Valley OG Kush. Tahoe OG has a heavy, sedative effect. The Tahoe Kush terpene profile consists of a pungent skunky aroma with a lemon, earthy taste. Profile: Earthy, lemon, pine
About this strain
Tahoe OG Kush
Terpenes
- Limonene
- Caryophyllene
- Myrcene
Tahoe OG is the perfect rainy day strain. Strong and fast-acting, you may not want to use this strain when you’re planning to leave the house. Great for those suffering from insomnia, pain, or lack of appetite, Tahoe OG has made a name for itself among other indicas. A top nighttime strain, it provides an extremely lazy, heavy body sensation. Due to superb breeding, Tahoe OG embodies all of the typical indica effects with an added euphoric, sativa-like kick. This strain features an earthy, lemon taste, and is a phenotype of OG Kush. Maturing at around 10 weeks, Tahoe OG is a must-try for those looking for a great night’s sleep.