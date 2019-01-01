About this product

Sizes: 1oz, 4oz, 8oz, 16oz, 32oz, 1gal Terpineol may refer to any combination of four monoterpene alcohol isomers and occurs naturally in many plants. Terpineol has a pleasant scent often described as similar to lilac when referring to alpha-terpineol, and as similar to pine when referring to a combination of terpineol isomers. Along with its enjoyable scent, terpineol possesses a pleasant taste comparable to fresh mint, lime or anise. It is a common ingredient in fragrance products, cosmetics, and flavorings. Tea tree oil is a common essential oil that includes a handful of terpenes, one of which being alpha-terpineol. When researching tea tree oil’s effect as an antifungal, it was found that all except one of the terpenes it contained had antifungal activity. This suggests that terpineol has strong antifungal properties. Another reported benefit of terpineol is its ability to serve as an anti-inflammatory by inhibiting the formation of pro-inflammatory cytokine IL-6. Terpineol has also been associated with the ability to enhance skin penetration, making it a valuable addition to topically applied medications and remedies.