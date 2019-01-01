About this product
Natural, Food Grade Control the effect of your concentrates and extracts Create your own strain profile Enhance topicals, edibles and fragrances Sizes: 5ml, 15ml, 1oz, 4oz, 8oz, 16oz, 32oz, 1gal Trainwreck is known for its potent effects. This strain was created by breeding the strains Mexican and Thai with the indica Afghani. The Trainwreck terpene profile is marked by a highly distinct scent of spicy cedar and sweet lemon. Profile: Cedar, lemon, spicy
About this strain
Trainwreck
Terpenes
- Terpinolene
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
Trainwreck is a mind-bending, potent sativa with effects that hit like a freight train. Mexican and Thai sativas were bred with Afghani indicas to produce this Northern California staple, passing on a sweet lemon and spicy pine aroma. Trainwreck begins its speedy hurtle through the mind with a surge of euphoria, awakening creativity and happiness. Migraines, pain, and arthritis are mowed down by Trainwreck’s high-THC content, and many patients also use it for relief of anxiety, ADD/ADHD, and PTSD. Trainwreck flowers tend to finish early when growing outdoors, while indoor gardens are ready for harvest after 8 weeks.