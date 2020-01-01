 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Chernobyl

Chernobyl

by FloraVega

Write a review
FloraVega Cannabis Flower Chernobyl

Similar items

Show all

About this product

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Chernobyl

Chernobyl
Terpenes
  1. Terpinolene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Caryophyllene

Chernobyl is a sativa-dominant hybrid strain that carries a unique lime sherbet smell. Originally bred by Subcool's The Dank, this citrusy strain descends from Trainwreck, Jack the Ripper, and Trinity. Expect dreamy, long-lasting cerebral effects that will float you to a happy mood and relaxed mindsets. 

About this brand

FloraVega Logo
Floravega is a 100% locally owned cultivation located in Las Vegas, providing quality cannabis to the state of Nevada. Established in 2015, Floravega is a company dedicated to growing quality products and providing consistent, potent and fairly priced cannabis the market can count on. We work with our partner dispensaries and customer feedback to adapt as the market changes and meet the needs of our consumers. As a locally owned cultivation we strive to give back and partner with local organizations to make a positive impact on our community.