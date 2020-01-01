 Loading…
Hybrid

Lavender Jones Pre-Rolls 1.2g 2-pack

by FloraVega

About this product

About this strain

Lavender Jones

Lavender Jones

Lavender Jones, also called Purple Jones, is a hybrid strain that expresses itself in vibrant hues of purple and green. Its Purple Urkle parent passes on more than just its colorful display and dense bud structure; deep relaxation typical of indica varieties comes through, coupled with dreamy cerebral euphoria inherited from its hybrid parent, Casey Jones.

About this brand

Floravega is a 100% locally owned cultivation located in Las Vegas, providing quality cannabis to the state of Nevada. Established in 2015, Floravega is a company dedicated to growing quality products and providing consistent, potent and fairly priced cannabis the market can count on. We work with our partner dispensaries and customer feedback to adapt as the market changes and meet the needs of our consumers. As a locally owned cultivation we strive to give back and partner with local organizations to make a positive impact on our community.