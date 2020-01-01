 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Trainwreck Pre-Rolls 1.2g 2-pack

by FloraVega

FloraVega Cannabis Pre-rolls Trainwreck Pre-Rolls 1.2g 2-pack

About this product

About this strain

Trainwreck

Terpenes
  1. Terpinolene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Pinene

Trainwreck is a mind-bending, potent sativa with effects that hit like a freight train. Mexican and Thai sativas were bred with Afghani indicas to produce this Northern California staple, passing on a sweet lemon and spicy pine aroma. Trainwreck begins its speedy hurtle through the mind with a surge of euphoria, awakening creativity and happiness. Migraines, pain, and arthritis are mowed down by Trainwreck’s high-THC content, and many patients also use it for relief of anxiety, ADD/ADHD, and PTSD. Trainwreck flowers tend to finish early when growing outdoors, while indoor gardens are ready for harvest after 8 weeks.

About this brand

Floravega is a 100% locally owned cultivation located in Las Vegas, providing quality cannabis to the state of Nevada. Established in 2015, Floravega is a company dedicated to growing quality products and providing consistent, potent and fairly priced cannabis the market can count on. We work with our partner dispensaries and customer feedback to adapt as the market changes and meet the needs of our consumers. As a locally owned cultivation we strive to give back and partner with local organizations to make a positive impact on our community.