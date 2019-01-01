About this product

Florigen Organics cannabis is the same premium quality as CannaSol, but with more familiar strains your customers recognize — like Blue Dream, Dutch Treat & more! WHAT? Florigen (noun) : the hypothesized hormone-like molecule produced in darkness that triggers flowering in cannabis plants. WHY? The sudden release of florigen, through the quick transition to longer nights, forces the plant to flower. This is called light deprivation. We pair this method with our living soils for increased cannabinoid and terpene expressions, resulting in the highest quality, sustainably grown cannabis.