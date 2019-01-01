About this product
Florigen Organics cannabis is the same premium quality as CannaSol, but with more familiar strains your customers recognize — like Blue Dream, Dutch Treat & more! WHAT? Florigen (noun) : the hypothesized hormone-like molecule produced in darkness that triggers flowering in cannabis plants. WHY? The sudden release of florigen, through the quick transition to longer nights, forces the plant to flower. This is called light deprivation. We pair this method with our living soils for increased cannabinoid and terpene expressions, resulting in the highest quality, sustainably grown cannabis.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this strain
Clementine
Terpenes
- Terpinolene
- Ocimene
- Caryophyllene
Clementine is a sweet, citrus flavored sativa hybrid that combines Tangie with Lemon Skunk genetics. The concentrated live resin of Clementine from Crocket Family Farms took home 2nd Place for the Best Sativa Concentrate at the 2015 Cannabis Cup in Michigan.