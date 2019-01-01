 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Clementine

Clementine

by Florigen Organics

Write a review
Florigen Organics Cannabis Flower Clementine

About this product

Florigen Organics cannabis is the same premium quality as CannaSol, but with more familiar strains your customers recognize — like Blue Dream, Dutch Treat & more! WHAT? Florigen (noun) : the hypothesized hormone-like molecule produced in darkness that triggers flowering in cannabis plants. WHY? The sudden release of florigen, through the quick transition to longer nights, forces the plant to flower. This is called light deprivation. We pair this method with our living soils for increased cannabinoid and terpene expressions, resulting in the highest quality, sustainably grown cannabis.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Clementine

Clementine
Terpenes
  1. Terpinolene
  2. Ocimene
  3. Caryophyllene

Clementine is a sweet, citrus flavored sativa hybrid that combines Tangie with Lemon Skunk genetics. The concentrated live resin of Clementine from Crocket Family Farms took home 2nd Place for the Best Sativa Concentrate at the 2015 Cannabis Cup in Michigan.

About this brand

Florigen Organics Logo