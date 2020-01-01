 Loading…

Hybrid

Permafrost Pre-Roll 0.75g

by Florigen Organics

About this product

About this strain

Permafrost

Permafrost
Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Humulene

Permafrost, bred by Rogue Buds, is a sativa-dominant hybrid named for its frosty coat of crystal trichomes and fresh pine aroma. While some believe Permafrost to be the love child of Trainwreck and White Widow, others claim it comes from Kali Mist and Trinity Snow. Permafrost’s relaxing effects are balanced between mind and body. Larger doses demonstrate the strain’s potency: as sensory detail peaks, attention becomes transfixed, and a full-body calm takes over. For this reason, Permafrost may help patients treating ADD/ADHD and anxiety symptoms, and others have reported its success in treating arthritis, asthma, multiple sclerosis, and gastrointestinal disorders. 

About this brand

Florigen Organics Logo