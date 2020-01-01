 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Gold - Velvet Purps

by Flow Kana

Gold - Velvet Purps by Flow Kana

About this strain

Velvet Purps

Velvet Purps

Velvet Purps by Sun Roots Farm is an indica-dominant hybrid steeped in JahGoo genetics. It’s created by crossing JahGoo with Magic Bus (itself a cross between T2 and JahGoo). This backcrossing of JahGoo genetics fortifies the relaxing, indica-dominant effects while preserving the emerald green foliage and purple accents the strain is known for. Velvet Purps produces trichome-laden buds that emit a berry and pine aroma that opens up on the palate. Enjoy this strain to don a peaceful, relaxing buzz that is perfectly suited for evening consumption.

About this brand

We pride ourselves on being the first sustainable, sungrown cannabis brand to represent California's most special micro-climates and their small farmer ecosystems. We partner with, and give scale to, premier artisan farmers in The Emerald Triangle who focus on small batch, boutique strains. Our products are available throughout the Golden State. A9-18-0000019-TEMP/ M9-18-0000014-TEMP