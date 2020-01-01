 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Hades OG

Hades OG

by Flow Kana

Write a review
Flow Kana Cannabis Flower Hades OG

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Hades OG by Flow Kana

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Hades OG

Hades OG

Hades OG is an indica-dominant collaboration between Dark Heart Nursery’s Fire OG and Humboldt Seed Company’s Humboldt OG. This unique strain was plucked by Dark Heart Nursery during a 2017 phenotype hunt. Hades OG was picked for its “mean” look, expressing serrated fan leaves and dark coloration. It also exhibits a delightful Kush aroma with subtle notes of gas on the finish. Known to offer pain relief, mood elevation, and physical sedation that gets progressively heavier with continued consumption, enjoy Hades OG near the end of the day to maximize its relaxing effects.  

About this brand

Flow Kana Logo
We pride ourselves on being the first sustainable, sungrown cannabis brand to represent California's most special micro-climates and their small farmer ecosystems. We partner with, and give scale to, premier artisan farmers in The Emerald Triangle who focus on small batch, boutique strains. Our products are available throughout the Golden State. A9-18-0000019-TEMP/ M9-18-0000014-TEMP