Harle-Tsu

by Flow Kana

Flow Kana Cannabis Flower Harle-Tsu

About this product

Harle-Tsu by Flow Kana

About this strain

Harle-Tsu

Harle-Tsu
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Terpinolene
  3. Pinene

Harle-Tsu, bred by the Southern Humboldt Seed Collective, is a high-CBD hybrid cross between Harlequin and Sour Tsunami. With its high CBD content and virtually non-existent THC content, Harle-Tsu may bring relief to pain and inflammation without euphoria or intoxication. Harle-Tsu seeds have a 75% chance of expressing its high-CBD characteristics, and indoor plants will finish flowering in 8 weeks. 

About this brand

Flow Kana Logo
We pride ourselves on being the first sustainable, sungrown cannabis brand to represent California's most special micro-climates and their small farmer ecosystems. We partner with, and give scale to, premier artisan farmers in The Emerald Triangle who focus on small batch, boutique strains. Our products are available throughout the Golden State. A9-18-0000019-TEMP/ M9-18-0000014-TEMP