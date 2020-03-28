Reserve Blue Dream
by Harvest
3.5 grams
$40.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
In The Pines (CBD dominant) by Flow Kana
on March 28th, 2020
This strain is great for feeling relaxed and calm. Anxiety is gone with this, head is clear and feeling very content at the moment of use.
From Aficionado Seeds comes In The Pines, a sativa-dominant strain bred by crossing Pineapple Thai, Master Kush, and Pineapple. Tropical fruity flavors activate on the inhale and usher in this sativa’s invigorating, active effects. Clear creativity comes alive as the senses sharpen, making In The Pines the perfect companion strain for hobbies and productive afternoons.