Jelly Roll

by Flow Kana

Flow Kana Cannabis Flower Jelly Roll

About this product

Jelly Roll by Flow Kana

About this strain

Jelly Roll

Jelly Roll

Jelly Roll is a sweet treat crafted by Colorado Seed Inc. to show off their wonderful Jellyroll (God Bud x Grapefruit) crossed against their yield powerhouse, Gupta Kush. With delicious grape and anise aromas brought by the Jelly Roll #7, Jelly Roll emanates a rich odor that will fill the room. Use this indica for a long lasting, mid-level body high driven by a heady energy many would describe as meditative.  

About this brand

We pride ourselves on being the first sustainable, sungrown cannabis brand to represent California's most special micro-climates and their small farmer ecosystems. We partner with, and give scale to, premier artisan farmers in The Emerald Triangle who focus on small batch, boutique strains. Our products are available throughout the Golden State.