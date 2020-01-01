Reserve Blue Dream
by Harvest
3.5 grams
$40.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Jelly Roll by Flow Kana
Jelly Roll is a sweet treat crafted by Colorado Seed Inc. to show off their wonderful Jellyroll (God Bud x Grapefruit) crossed against their yield powerhouse, Gupta Kush. With delicious grape and anise aromas brought by the Jelly Roll #7, Jelly Roll emanates a rich odor that will fill the room. Use this indica for a long lasting, mid-level body high driven by a heady energy many would describe as meditative.