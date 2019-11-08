Garlic Cookies
by Grassroots Cannabis
1 gram
$17.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
London Pound Cake by Flow Kana
on November 8th, 2019
London Pound Cake kicks on in a very smooth transition from normalcy into a complete body restoration. The taste and smell is incredible yet incredibly complex with fruity notes full of spices. A wonderful experience of body and mind deep relaxation.