 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. London Pound Cake

London Pound Cake

by Flow Kana

Skip to Reviews
4.01
Flow Kana Cannabis Flower London Pound Cake

Similar items

Show all

About this product

London Pound Cake by Flow Kana

1 customer review

4.01

write a review

Jkern99

London Pound Cake kicks on in a very smooth transition from normalcy into a complete body restoration. The taste and smell is incredible yet incredibly complex with fruity notes full of spices. A wonderful experience of body and mind deep relaxation.

About this brand

Flow Kana Logo
We pride ourselves on being the first sustainable, sungrown cannabis brand to represent California's most special micro-climates and their small farmer ecosystems. We partner with, and give scale to, premier artisan farmers in The Emerald Triangle who focus on small batch, boutique strains. Our products are available throughout the Golden State. A9-18-0000019-TEMP/ M9-18-0000014-TEMP