Magnum Opus

by Flow Kana

Magnum Opus by Flow Kana

Magnum Opus

Bred by Mandelbrot, Magnum Opus is a cross of Sour Diesel, Garberville Purple Kush, and Highland Afghani. Crushed grape, lavender, and an all-around diesel funk come with this high-potency strain that grows wonderfully in outdoor climates.

 

 

We pride ourselves on being the first sustainable, sungrown cannabis brand to represent California's most special micro-climates and their small farmer ecosystems. We partner with, and give scale to, premier artisan farmers in The Emerald Triangle who focus on small batch, boutique strains. Our products are available throughout the Golden State.