Peanut Butter Breath

by Flow Kana

Flow Kana Cannabis Flower Peanut Butter Breath

About this strain

Peanut Butter Breath

Peanut Butter Breath
Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Linalool

Also known as Peanut Butter Cup, this strain crosses Do-Si-Dos and Mendo Breath. Peanut Butter Breath creates a unique peanut butter terpene profile that is nutty and earthy when smoked. Beyond the terps, this strain is noted for a sedating high that will bring you down into a quality state of relaxation.

About this brand

Flow Kana Logo
We pride ourselves on being the first sustainable, sungrown cannabis brand to represent California's most special micro-climates and their small farmer ecosystems. We partner with, and give scale to, premier artisan farmers in The Emerald Triangle who focus on small batch, boutique strains. Our products are available throughout the Golden State. A9-18-0000019-TEMP/ M9-18-0000014-TEMP