Rosaberry

by Flow Kana

Flow Kana Cannabis Flower Rosaberry

Rosaberry by Flow Kana

Rosaberry

An ACDC mother and an F4 Blueberry father come together to create this delicious 2:1 CBD:THC strain by Second Generation Genetics. With an aroma of wild roses and a flavor of tangy perfumed berries, Rosaberry may stimulate and focus consumers while helping to leave stress behind. Put this beautiful, flavorful, and effective CBD strain at the top of your list.

We pride ourselves on being the first sustainable, sungrown cannabis brand to represent California's most special micro-climates and their small farmer ecosystems. We partner with, and give scale to, premier artisan farmers in The Emerald Triangle who focus on small batch, boutique strains. Our products are available throughout the Golden State. A9-18-0000019-TEMP/ M9-18-0000014-TEMP