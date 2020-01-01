 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
SFV OG Kush

by Flow Kana

Flow Kana Cannabis Flower SFV OG Kush

About this product

SFV OG Kush by Flow Kana

SFV OG Kush

SFV OG Kush

SFV OG Kush

SFV OG Kush, not to be confused with its precursor SFV OG, is an indica-dominant strain bred from OG Kush genetics by The Cali Connection. By crossing an SFV OG clone with an Afghani father and selecting for favorable traits over several generations, the indica-heavy SFV OG Kush was born. You can smell the OG genes in this one, as its odor is commonly described as a strong lemon cleaner smell intermixed with pine.

Flow Kana

We pride ourselves on being the first sustainable, sungrown cannabis brand to represent California's most special micro-climates and their small farmer ecosystems. We partner with, and give scale to, premier artisan farmers in The Emerald Triangle who focus on small batch, boutique strains. Our products are available throughout the Golden State. A9-18-0000019-TEMP/ M9-18-0000014-TEMP