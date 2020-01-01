 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Wedding Cake Pre-Rolls 6-pack 3.5g

by Flow Kana

Wedding Cake Pre-Rolls 6-pack 3.5g

About this product

Wedding Cake Pre-Rolls 6-pack 3.5g by Flow Kana

About this strain

Wedding Cake

Wedding Cake
Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Myrcene

According to breeder Seed Junky Genetics, Wedding Cake, also known as Pink Cookies, is a phenotype of Triangle Mints. This delectable treat is rich with tangy sweet earth and pepper, taking notes and dimension from its OG lineage. Enjoy this double dose of dense dankness with care, as certain farms have noted its extremely high THC content.

 

About this brand

Flow Kana Logo
We pride ourselves on being the first sustainable, sungrown cannabis brand to represent California's most special micro-climates and their small farmer ecosystems. We partner with, and give scale to, premier artisan farmers in The Emerald Triangle who focus on small batch, boutique strains. Our products are available throughout the Golden State. A9-18-0000019-TEMP/ M9-18-0000014-TEMP