White Cherry Truffle

by Flow Kana

White Cherry Truffle by Flow Kana

An Aficionado Seed project, White Cherry Truffle crosses a 2012 Chemdog Special Reserve with Cherry Lime #4, then crosses the result with Highland Afghani. Expanding on Cherry Noir (Chemdog x Cherry Lime #4) with the Afghani brings in notes of black cherry and white chocolate to complement aromas of fuel and roses. The euphoric Chemdog high takes off with the heavy Afghani influence, making this strain a powerful full-body experience.

We pride ourselves on being the first sustainable, sungrown cannabis brand to represent California's most special micro-climates and their small farmer ecosystems. We partner with, and give scale to, premier artisan farmers in The Emerald Triangle who focus on small batch, boutique strains. Our products are available throughout the Golden State. A9-18-0000019-TEMP/ M9-18-0000014-TEMP