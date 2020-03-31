 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
White Queen

by Flow Kana

Wscheuermannjr

Tried this for the first time in a half gram Joint and let me tell you the flavor and potency is delightful. Perfect for a late night treat!

About this strain

White Queen is the more accomplished relative of the infamous White Widow. A strain for connoisseurs, White Queen is known for its potency, and strong euphoric and energizing effects. It grows well, both indoors and outdoors, typically flowering in 8 to 9 weeks. Though this strain is great at relieving stress, novice consumers should use caution when trying White Queenthis is not a strain that will allow you to get things done.

About this brand

We pride ourselves on being the first sustainable, sungrown cannabis brand to represent California's most special micro-climates and their small farmer ecosystems. We partner with, and give scale to, premier artisan farmers in The Emerald Triangle who focus on small batch, boutique strains. Our products are available throughout the Golden State. A9-18-0000019-TEMP/ M9-18-0000014-TEMP