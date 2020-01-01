 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Coming from Ethos Genetics’ True Breeder Line, Hash Plant Bx1 is a cross of their own Ethos Kush IBL #13 and Dying Breed Seed’s California Black Rosé. With 1970s Afghan Kush genetics you’ll see big stacked buds, while the OG genetics bring vigor, stretch, and potency. It’s ideal for hash making due to its heavy trichome production. Expect classic hash flavors with pepper, spice, gas, and floral notes. 

 

