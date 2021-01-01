 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Golden Goat
Hybrid

Golden Goat

by Flower

Write a review
Flower Cannabis Flower Golden Goat

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

About this brand

Flower Logo

About this strain

Golden Goat

Golden Goat
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Linalool
  3. Caryophyllene

Golden Goat was created by accident in Topeka, Kansas, when a male Hawaiian-Romulan pollinated Mr. Dank's Island Sweet Skunk. The scent is described as being a combination of sweet, sour, and spicy, with a tropical fruit flavor. Its full-body effects provide a delightful rush of euphoria and creative spark. Golden Goat's flowering time is 9 to 11 weeks, with a golden appearance closer to harvest.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review