750 MG THC MCT Oil

by Flower Of Life Organic Cannabis

About this product

Flower Of Life’s organic MCT oil is a healthy, convenient and discreet way to medicate. Each bottle is infused with 750 mg of THC from pesticide-free cannabis. We use an alcohol-free and solventless lipid extraction method. Our glass dropper is marked for accurate dosing and this product has been lab tested.

Flower Of Life cultivates 100% pesticide-free medicinal cannabis using biodynamic farming methods to provide Oklahoma medical marijuana patients a cleaner cannabis option that doesn’t harm the body or environment.