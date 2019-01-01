About this product
Flower Of Life’s organic MCT oil is a healthy, convenient and discreet way to medicate. Each bottle is infused with 750 mg of THC from pesticide-free cannabis. We use an alcohol-free and solventless lipid extraction method. Our glass dropper is marked for accurate dosing and this product has been lab tested.
Flower Of Life Organic Cannabis
Flower Of Life cultivates 100% pesticide-free medicinal cannabis using biodynamic farming methods to provide Oklahoma medical marijuana patients a cleaner cannabis option that doesn’t harm the body or environment.