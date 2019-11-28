 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
HeadRush

by Flower Of Life Organic Cannabis

Grown pesticide-free in living soil by Flower Of Life, HeadRush features a robust and juicy, fruity aroma. HeadRush is an uplifting cultivar which underwent genetic testing at Phylos Bio. This one packs a punch with juicy, flavorful terpenes. Dominant terpenes include: Myrcene, Limonene, and Pinene. Lab tested for safety, potency and terpenes. FOL flower is slow dried, 6 weeks long-cured in CVaults and hand-trimmed to perfection.

Itslilmissy2u

SMOOTH! Definitely puts you in a nice state of chill!

Flower Of Life cultivates 100% pesticide-free medicinal cannabis using biodynamic farming methods to provide Oklahoma medical marijuana patients a truly clean cannabis option.