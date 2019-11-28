Itslilmissy2u
on November 28th, 2019
SMOOTH! Definitely puts you in a nice state of chill!
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Grown pesticide-free in living soil by Flower Of Life, HeadRush features a robust and juicy, fruity aroma. HeadRush is an uplifting cultivar which underwent genetic testing at Phylos Bio. This one packs a punch with juicy, flavorful terpenes. Dominant terpenes include: Myrcene, Limonene, and Pinene. Lab tested for safety, potency and terpenes. FOL flower is slow dried, 6 weeks long-cured in CVaults and hand-trimmed to perfection.
on November 28th, 2019
SMOOTH! Definitely puts you in a nice state of chill!