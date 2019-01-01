 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…

Flower Of Life’s cannabis extract oil is made using only two simple, natural ingredients. We infuse our always pesticide-free cannabis with certified organic MCT Oil on low heat for several hours. Then we triple filter our cannabis extract oil using a fine mesh strainer to remove plant material. The result is an effective multi-use medicated oil. 580 mg THC per bottle 10 mg/ml and 58 ml per bottle Child resistant packaging with QR code to lab results

Flower Of Life cultivates 100% pesticide-free medicinal cannabis using biodynamic farming methods to provide Oklahoma medical marijuana patients a cleaner cannabis option that doesn’t harm the body or environment.