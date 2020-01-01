About this product
Grown pesticide-free in organic living soil by Flower Of Life, Master Kush grows very large flowers that smell like chamomile, cinnamon and orange. Lab tested for safety, potency, cannabinoids and terpenes. Slow dried, long cured hand-trimmed craft cannabis flower.
About this strain
Master Kush
Terpenes
- Caryophyllene
- Limonene
- Myrcene
Master Kush is a popular indica cross from two landrace strains from different parts of the Hindu Kush region by the Dutch White Label Seed Company in Amsterdam. The plant produces a subtle earthy, citrus smell with a hint of incense, which is often described as a vintage flavor. The taste of Master Kush is reminiscent of the famous hard-rubbed charas hash. This strain holds a superb balance of full-body relaxation without mind-numbing effects. Instead, Master Kush offers a sharpened sensory awareness that can bring out the best of any activity.