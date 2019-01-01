About this product
No time to grind? Our pre rolls are conveniently rolled and sealed for your enjoyment. • 1.1 g+ premium pesticide-free flower • Single source, strain specific • Organic paper • Child-resistant, sustainable hemp plastic tube Flower Of Life pre rolls are made using our pesticide-free cannabis flower. You won’t find leaves, stems or synthetic inputs in these beauties! Contains 1.1 g+ of cannabis flower carefully rolled, hand twisted and sealed. We use flavorless bio organic paper that is certified to be grown without the use of artificial pesticides, fertilizers or herbicides. These pre-rolls burn slowly and smoothly. Each pre roll is placed in a recyclable and child resistant tube made from 100% plant based hemp plastic and sealed with a tamper evident seal. Our full compliance lab reports are accessible via a QR code printed on the packaging.
About this strain
Night Terror OG
Night Terror OG is what you get when you combine Blue Dream with Rare Darkness #1 genetics. This cleverly named hybrid sways heavily toward the indica side of the spectrum, inducing relaxing effects that sink deeper in the body over time. You may find your eyelids feeling heavy before long, but don’t let a name like Night Terror OG fool you: a good night’s sleep is on its way. This 70% indica isn’t necessarily a day-ender, as the OG Kush in Rare Darkness’ genes provides a heady, invigorating buzz that deteriorates stress at the end of a long day. These effects are ushered in by flavors of blueberry and fruit with subtle notes of lemon, pine, and diesel.