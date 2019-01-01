About this product
Flower Of Life’s cannabis extract oil is made using only pesticide-free Night Terror OG flower, organic mct oil and CBD isolate. We infuse our always pesticide-free cannabis with certified organic MCT Oil on low heat for several hours. Then we triple filter our cannabis extract oil using a fine mesh strainer to remove plant material. The result is an effective multi-use medicated oil. 507 mg total cannabinoids 417.60 mg THC, 60.9 mg CBD per bottle 14.4 mg/ml THC, 2.13 mg/ml CBD and 29 ml per bottle 165 mg terpenes per bottle Solventless Child resistant packaging with QR code to lab results
About this strain
Night Terror OG
Night Terror OG is what you get when you combine Blue Dream with Rare Darkness #1 genetics. This cleverly named hybrid sways heavily toward the indica side of the spectrum, inducing relaxing effects that sink deeper in the body over time. You may find your eyelids feeling heavy before long, but don’t let a name like Night Terror OG fool you: a good night’s sleep is on its way. This 70% indica isn’t necessarily a day-ender, as the OG Kush in Rare Darkness’ genes provides a heady, invigorating buzz that deteriorates stress at the end of a long day. These effects are ushered in by flavors of blueberry and fruit with subtle notes of lemon, pine, and diesel.