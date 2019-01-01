About this product
No time to grind? Our pre rolls are conveniently rolled and sealed for your enjoyment. • 1.1 g+ premium pesticide-free flower • Single source, strain specific • Organic paper • Child-resistant, sustainable hemp plastic tube Flower Of Life pre rolls are made using our pesticide-free cannabis flower. You won’t find leaves, stems or synthetic inputs in these beauties! Contains 1.1 g+ of cannabis flower carefully rolled, hand twisted and sealed. We use flavorless bio organic paper that is certified to be grown without the use of artificial pesticides, fertilizers or herbicides. These pre-rolls burn slowly and smoothly. Each pre roll is placed in a recyclable and child resistant tube made from 100% plant based hemp plastic and sealed with a tamper evident seal. Our full compliance lab reports are accessible via a QR code printed on the packaging.
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Limonene
- Caryophyllene
OG Kush was first cultivated in Florida, in the early ‘90s when a strain from Northern California was crossed with a Hindu Kush plant from Amsterdam. The result was a hybrid with a unique terpene profile that boasts a complex aroma with notes of fuel, skunk, and spice.
The genetic backbone of West Coast cannabis varieties, OG Kush arrived in Los Angeles in 1996 when Matt “Bubba” Berger brought it (along with “The Bubba,” which was later used to create the famed Bubba Kush) from Florida to legendary cultivator Josh D. Since then, OG Kush has become a worldwide staple used to create numerous famous strains like GSC and Headband. There are many different phenotypes of OG Kush, including Tahoe OG, SFV OG, and Ghost OG.